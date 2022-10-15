Dr. Melissa Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Yates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Yates, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Yates works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Garden Grove Medical Offices12100 Euclid St, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (833) 574-2273
-
2
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine7051 Southpoint Pkwy S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 493-2229Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine6800 NW 9th Blvd Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 333-0001
-
4
Advanced Reproductive Specialists of Orlando2100 Aloma Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (352) 333-0001
-
5
Winter Garden4048 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 339-2229
-
6
Advanced Reproductive Specialists, Orlando, FL2711 Maguire Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 339-2229Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yates?
Dr. Yates handled our entire IVF treatment and became pregnant on our first attempt of embryo transfer!! At 9 weeks 2 days of pregnancy, a blood clot came out of vaginal bleeding. I was rushed to nearby emergency room of St Jude Medical Hospital, not Kaiser. The diagnosis was mild subchorionic hemorrhage of placenta, but baby was fine and well. Since we only had our first prenatal visit with our Midwife the day prior, we don't have our designated ObGyn doctor yet until 2 weeks later I felt 2 weeks was a long wait especially after the emergency room visit so I contacted Dr. Yates hoping she can help me or shed some light on this. Despite the fact that Dr. Yates already finished with our treatment and she was done with us, she still managed to get us an appt with another ObGyn doctor 2 days later!! I've never encountered a doctor as caring and empathetic as Dr. Yates and that goes to show that we're not just a "number" out of the many patients she sees! If I can leave 10 stars!
About Dr. Melissa Yates, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902952187
Education & Certifications
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship At The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- John Hopkins Obstetrics and Gynecology
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yates works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.