Overview

Dr. Melissa Yates, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Yates works at Kaiser Permanente Garden Grove Medical Offices in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Gainesville, FL, Winter Park, FL, Winter Garden, FL and Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.