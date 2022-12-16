Dr. Melissa Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Wise, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Wise, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Wise works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Landis Lakes159 S English Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 323-6335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Always a very pleasant office visit.
About Dr. Melissa Wise, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1720246614
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
242 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.