Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Victoria Womens Clinic Citizens Branch2705 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 578-5233
Victoria Womens Clinic110 Medical Dr Ste 100, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 578-5233
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson has really been a blessing throughout my pregnancy. I have type 2 diabetes and she has monitored me and baby very closely and made me feel important/cared for. She doesn’t judge me or make me feel like I am just another patient. I’ve loved having her as my doctor and I’m thankful to be trust her with mine and my child’s life during this scary process. She knows her stuff and is very professional.
About Dr. Melissa Wilson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1366645350
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.