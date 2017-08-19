See All Oncologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Melissa Williams, MD

Oncology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Williams, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Williams works at Sutter Oncology & Hematology in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Davis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sacramento Office
    2800 L St Ste 300, Sacramento, CA 95816
    2020 Sutter Place Care Center- Cancer Services
    2020 Sutter Pl Ste 106, Davis, CA 95616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Amador Hospital
  • Sutter Davis Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Solid Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 19, 2017
    Dr. Williams is one of the most caring and compassionate doctors I have ever had contact with. She truly cares about her patients and their well being.
    Helene in Davis, CA — Aug 19, 2017
    About Dr. Melissa Williams, MD

    • Oncology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205000122
    Education & Certifications

    • Fox Chase Cancer Center
    • Thomas Jefferson University, Chief Resident
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
