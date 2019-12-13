Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Wells, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Greeley Medical Center.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
1
Colorado Center For Arthritis and Osteoporosis2095 W 6th Ave Ste 106, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (720) 494-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Longmont Office1551 Professional Ln Unit 235, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 494-4700
3
Colorado Center for Arthritis and Osteoporosis3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 100, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (720) 494-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Greeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good staff and Dr Wells is gentle and well informed and known to other RA Dr.'s in the area.
About Dr. Melissa Wells, MD
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134440886
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Drake University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
