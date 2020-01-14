Dr. Melissa Wellons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Wellons, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Vanderbilt Heart & Vascular Institute719 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 322-2318
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2000
- 3 2213 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-1649
- 4 715 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-1636
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
This was my first appointment at the clinic. Dr. Wellons took time to listen and was very responsive to my input. The appointment was unhurried and thorough. Dr. Wellons was eager to do more research based on some literature I had read regarding my condition. Communication of test results was prompt.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1598863011
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wellons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wellons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wellons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellons.
