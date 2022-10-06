Dr. Melissa Weidner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weidner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Weidner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Weidner, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Weidner works at
Locations
Robert Wood Johnson Med Grp89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 702-0521
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weidner?
This is a great doctor! She is very knowledgeable, patient, responsive. She has great bedside manners. She is always there to answer all my questions and concerns. I never feel rushed! She definitely knows what she is talking about. I greatly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Melissa Weidner, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902123615
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weidner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weidner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weidner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weidner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weidner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weidner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.