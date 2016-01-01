Dr. Melissa Albritton Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Albritton Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Albritton Watson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Family Center7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 6000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-8648
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Albritton Watson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Antisocial Personality Disorder and Combination Drug Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
