Dr. Melissa Watcher, MD

Dermatology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Melissa Watcher, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.

Dr. Watcher works at Premier Dermatology Associates of Orange County in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Ringworm and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology Associates of Orange County
    20162 SW Birch St Ste 250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 538-8556
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Ringworm
Rash
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Ringworm
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Athlete's Foot
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection
Chemical Peel
CoolSculpting®
Dermal Filler
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyaluronic Acid Injection
Injection Sclerotherapy
Laser Skin Resurfacing
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Cysts
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 30, 2019
    Excellent. Explains all details.
    — May 30, 2019
    About Dr. Melissa Watcher, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1538195797
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
