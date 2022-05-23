Dr. Melissa Trekell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trekell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Trekell, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Trekell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Trekell works at
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Tennessee Plc.1111 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 984-6474
Emotional Health and Recovery907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 984-6474
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trekell did my emergency appendectomy this past April 14. I am so thankful she was my surgeon as she also removed my gallbladder 17 years ago. She is an excellent surgeon & I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Melissa Trekell, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053452425
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trekell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trekell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trekell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trekell works at
Dr. Trekell has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trekell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Trekell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trekell.
