Dr. Melissa Toyos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toyos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Toyos, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Toyos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Eye Foundation
Dr. Toyos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Toyos Clinic2204 Crestmoor Rd, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (629) 219-7524Thursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Toyos Clinic - Franklin600A Frazier Dr Ste 110, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2001
-
3
Toyos Clinic - Skyline3441 Dickerson Pike Ste 140, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2060
-
4
Toyos Clinic-Germantown1365 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 763-6061
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toyos?
Dr. Toyos did a Botox party about a year ago that I attended and I LOVED her work! She, by far, was THE BEST I have ever experienced with Botox. I loved the way she "lifted" the arch in my eyebrows but still kept the inside part of my eyebrows lower. About 4 weeks ago I went and got Botox at a place I've never been to before and I just do not like how she did it, AT ALL. There's different characteristics to both sides of my forehead and eyebrows. Melissa is the best to help with botched botox!!
About Dr. Melissa Toyos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1245223502
Education & Certifications
- Eye Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toyos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toyos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toyos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toyos works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Toyos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toyos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toyos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toyos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.