Overview

Dr. Melissa Toner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Toner works at Birmingham Heart Clinic in Gardendale, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.