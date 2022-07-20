Dr. Melissa Terchek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terchek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Terchek, MD
Dr. Melissa Terchek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Carolina Rheumatology & Neurology Associates8220 Nigels Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 692-0968
Carolina Rheumatology and Neurology Associates PC4835 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 357-1021
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor wait time is long because she spends too much time with patients not a bad thing
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1639280753
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Terchek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terchek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terchek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terchek has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terchek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Terchek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terchek.
