Overview

Dr. Melissa Terchek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Terchek works at Carolina Rheumatology & Neurology Associates in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.