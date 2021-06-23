Dr. Melissa Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Sullivan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Med.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
Melissa Sullivan Psychiatry, PLLC7982 New La Grange Rd Ste 3, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 657-4551Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Dr. Sullivan is very thorough, patient and a great listener. She treats her clients with respect.
About Dr. Melissa Sullivan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104211135
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
