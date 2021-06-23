See All Psychiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Melissa Sullivan, MD

Psychiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Melissa Sullivan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Med.

Dr. Sullivan works at Melissa M Sullivan in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melissa Sullivan Psychiatry, PLLC
    7982 New La Grange Rd Ste 3, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 657-4551
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sullivan to family and friends

About Dr. Melissa Sullivan, MD

  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104211135
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Louisville School Of Med
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melissa Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sullivan works at Melissa M Sullivan in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Sullivan’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

