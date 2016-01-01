Dr. Melissa Stockwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Stockwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Stockwell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Stockwell works at
Locations
ACN West - Audubon Primary Care Practice21 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Stockwell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275640955
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U
- Ma Genl Hosp Chldn
- Harvard Medical School
- Clinical Pathology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
