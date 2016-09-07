Overview

Dr. Melissa Stevens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Stevens works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.