Dr. Melissa Stenstrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Stenstrom, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
MD SkinCenter1235 N Mulford Rd Ste 205, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 484-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Outstanding professional in her field. Would recommend her to anyone needing a great dermatologist!
About Dr. Melissa Stenstrom, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1477745255
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
