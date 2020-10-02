Overview

Dr. Melissa Statham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Statham works at Atlanta Institute for ENT in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.