Dr. Melissa Statham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Statham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Statham works at
Atlanta Institute for ENT3333 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 520, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 777-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Thank you so much for your speciality!!! You saved our daughter's life!!!!!!!!! You saved the most important part of our life!!!!!! !!!!!!You are Our HERO!!!! You deserve a Gold Metal doing and dealing with all that you do!!!!!! If another person leaves a bad review about Dr Stathum because of being a little late, maybe people need to consider compassion in the need to understand that the family before was mostly likely being shown the highest considersation by Dr.Stathum that a parent needs to understand about a life threatening issue. Thank you so much for your speciality. Its not easy being good. It's impossible being great! Thanks for being Great!!!!!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154522944
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
