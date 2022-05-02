Dr. Melissa Stamates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stamates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Stamates, MD
Dr. Melissa Stamates, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Cape Fear Neurology Associates1219 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-3350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Stamates performed a spinal fusion on me, 27 April 2022. Barring the post-surgical pain. I could feel the relief in my lower back and the numbness in in my right toe were gone. After only 5 days, I am feeling great, and getting around very well.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1356637722
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Stamates has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stamates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stamates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stamates has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stamates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stamates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stamates.
