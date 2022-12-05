Overview

Dr. Melissa Spera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gretna, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Spera works at Ochsner Health Center in Gretna, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Terrytown, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.