See All Family Doctors in Channelview, TX
Dr. Melissa Silva, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Melissa Silva, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Melissa Silva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Channelview, TX. 

Dr. Silva works at Channelview Family Medicine in Channelview, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Channelview Family Medicine
    15055 East Fwy Ste A10, Channelview, TX 77530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 668-1435
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Silva?

Nov 05, 2022
La doctora Melissa Silva de la clínica Channelview Family Medicine es muy profesional en el trato a sus pacientes, ella personalmente algunas veces llama para saber cómo nos sentimos y estar segura que el tratamiento esté trabajando. Muy pocos profesionales de la salud tienen este trato amable y empatico con sus pacientes. También, el resto del personal de la clínica son muy profesionales y amables con cada uno de nosotros, desde que se hace la llamada para hacer una cita, hasta que estamos ahí para los servicios previos a ver la doctora. Recomiendo al 100% la doctora Silva.
Sabina Garza — Nov 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Melissa Silva, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melissa Silva, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Silva to family and friends

Dr. Silva's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Silva

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melissa Silva, MD.

About Dr. Melissa Silva, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013404896
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melissa Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Silva works at Channelview Family Medicine in Channelview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Silva’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Melissa Silva, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.