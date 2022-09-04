See All Ophthalmologists in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Melissa Sieber, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melissa Sieber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Sieber works at Ophthalmic Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Associates
    1000 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 04, 2022
Dr. Sieber is extremely thorough and knowledgeable. She takes ample time with each of her patients and has the best bedside manner I've encountered. I trust Dr. Sieber with all of my eye needs!
Sam — Sep 04, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Melissa Sieber, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1619389293
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wills Eye Institute
Internship
  • Harbor Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melissa Sieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sieber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sieber works at Ophthalmic Associates in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sieber’s profile.

Dr. Sieber has seen patients for Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sieber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sieber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

