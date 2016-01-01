See All Podiatrists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Melissa Shinder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Langhorne, PA. 

Dr. Shinder works at JHNE Advanced Practice Providers in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Aria 3b Orthopedic Specialists
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 949-5030
    The Foot and Ankle Group
    8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 203, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 332-5300

Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Hammer Toe

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

About Dr. Melissa Shinder, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1356606347
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Dr. Melissa Shinder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shinder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shinder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

