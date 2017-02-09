Overview

Dr. Melissa Sheinker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Sheinker works at COHEN AND SHEINKER PEDIATRICS in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.