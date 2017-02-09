Dr. Melissa Sheinker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheinker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Sheinker, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Sheinker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Sheinker works at
Locations
Cohen and Sheinker Pediatrics7100 Camino Real Ste 122, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 362-4330Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing, direct and so caring! LOVE her!!
About Dr. Melissa Sheinker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheinker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheinker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheinker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheinker speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheinker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheinker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheinker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheinker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.