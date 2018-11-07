Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Shah, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital.
Locations
1
Dominique Delma MD PC117 Marys Ave Ste 202, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-1992
2
The Vascular Group Professional Limited Liability Company391 Myrtle Ave Ste 5, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5640
3
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5640
4
Albany Med Ent - Hudson67 Prospect Ave Ste 250, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (518) 264-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah is a great surgeon and a wonderful human being. She is meticulous in preparation and in the surgery. I have had many surgeries and she is the best I have had.
About Dr. Melissa Shah, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1144474511
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.