Dr. Melissa Serravallo, MD

Dermatology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Melissa Serravallo, MD is a dermatologist in Yardley, PA. Dr. Serravallo completed a residency at Suny Downstate Medical Center. She currently practices at Yardley Dermatology Associates and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Serravallo is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1
    Yardley Dermatology Associates
    903 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 (215) 579-6155
  2
    Hackensack University Medical Group
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 715, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 342-1877
  3
    Hackensack University Medical Group
    452 Old Hook Rd Fl 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 (201) 666-3900
  4
    Apex Medical Professional
    6-20 Plaza Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 (201) 797-2003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Birthmark
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • QualCare

About Dr. Melissa Serravallo, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1972802783
Education & Certifications

  • Suny Downstate Medical Center
  • North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
  • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
  • Dermatology
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
