Dr. Melissa Schwartz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Schwartz, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Locations
Michael Ondik, MD375 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 887-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz is an excellent doctor, she is very helpful, very caring and a great diagnostician. She is the best ENT, I would recommend Dr . Schwartz to anyone .
About Dr. Melissa Schwartz, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124005046
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
