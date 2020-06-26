See All Rheumatologists in Vacaville, CA
Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO

Rheumatology
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Schoenwetter works at NorthBay Center for Orthopedics - Vacaville in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Rheumatology
    1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 200, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jun 26, 2020
Fantastic doctor.
— Jun 26, 2020
About Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699844019
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenwetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schoenwetter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schoenwetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schoenwetter works at NorthBay Center for Orthopedics - Vacaville in Vacaville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schoenwetter’s profile.

Dr. Schoenwetter has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenwetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenwetter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenwetter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenwetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenwetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

