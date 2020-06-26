Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenwetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Schoenwetter works at
Locations
NorthBay Health Rheumatology1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 200, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor.
About Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1699844019
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Schoenwetter works at
Dr. Schoenwetter has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenwetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
