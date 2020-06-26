Overview

Dr. Melissa Schoenwetter, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Schoenwetter works at NorthBay Center for Orthopedics - Vacaville in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

