Dr. Melissa Rose, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Queens in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Nausea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.