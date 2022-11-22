Overview

Dr. Melissa Rohrbacher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rohrbacher works at ROCKFORD HEALTH PHYSICIANS in Rockford, IL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.