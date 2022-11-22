Dr. Melissa Rohrbacher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohrbacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Rohrbacher, DO
Dr. Melissa Rohrbacher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rohrbacher works at
Rockford Health Physicians On Perryville3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-5714
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 208, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 379-5121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My Doctor in Sarasota FL.....so sorry she moved....happy for her....thank you Dr Rohrbacher...Jan Goodman
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1649349564
- Advocate Christ MC
- Advocate-Christ Hosp
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Augustana College
Dr. Rohrbacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohrbacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohrbacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohrbacher works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohrbacher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohrbacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohrbacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohrbacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.