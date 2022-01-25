Dr. Melissa Rivers Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivers Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Rivers Richardson, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Rivers Richardson, MD is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Somerville, NJ.
Dr. Rivers Richardson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Somerset Medical Center110 Rehill Ave Ste 1100, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 663-9920
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivers Richardson?
YESSS!! She's Amazing. She knows what she's doing. The best at it. Been our doctor (kids/myself) since I had my boys. I absolutely love her...
About Dr. Melissa Rivers Richardson, MD
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417095431
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivers Richardson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rivers Richardson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rivers Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivers Richardson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivers Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivers Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivers Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivers Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.