Dr. Melissa Richardson, DO
Overview
Dr. Melissa Richardson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
McLaren Greater Lansing - Minimally Invasive Surgical Associates1540 Lake Lansing Rd Ste 104, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy in February 2021. Dr Richardson was very friendly, thorough, and answered all of my questions. The procedure and time in recovery were seamless. It was a great experience ... for a colonoscopy ;)
About Dr. Melissa Richardson, DO
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1578544789
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital Farmington Hills Mi
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Manhattan College, Riverdale, Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.