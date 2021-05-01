Overview

Dr. Melissa Richardson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Richardson works at McLaren Greater Lansing - Mid Michigan Physicians in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.