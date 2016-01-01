Overview

Dr. Melissa Rich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Rich works at UNC Medical Center in Hillsborough, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.