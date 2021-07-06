See All Urologists in Chardon, OH
Dr. Melissa Reigle, MD

Urology
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Melissa Reigle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Cleveland

They frequently treat conditions like Atrophic Vaginitis, Urinary Stones and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    13221 Ravenna Rd Ste 2, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 753-0018
  2. 2
    7580 Auburn Rd Ste 108, Concord Township, OH 44077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 753-0018
  3. 3
    6803 Mayfield Rd Ste 418 Bldg 1, Mayfield Hts, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 753-0018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atrophic Vaginitis
Urinary Stones
Overactive Bladder
Atrophic Vaginitis
Urinary Stones
Overactive Bladder

Treatment frequency



Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melissa Reigle, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1124013313
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital Of Cleveland
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Reigle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reigle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reigle has seen patients for Atrophic Vaginitis, Urinary Stones and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reigle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reigle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reigle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

