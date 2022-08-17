Overview

Dr. Melissa Rau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seven Fields, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Rau works at The Lung Health Institute in Seven Fields, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.