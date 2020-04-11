Overview

Dr. Melissa Rampal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rampal works at CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners - Shreveport Bossier in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.