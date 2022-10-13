Overview

Dr. Melissa Ramocki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Ramocki works at Opitmal Heath Group LLC in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.