Dr. Melissa Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Melissa Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Ramirez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
Future Forward Wellness3610 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 441-4921
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
This was my first encounter with any professional about mental health and I was extremely hesitant to make the appointment. I cannot express how satisfied I am with Dr. Ramirez. She was very kind, she listened to what I had to say like no one ever has. Was very patient and attentive. Her tratment helped me make good changes in my life that have been permanent. I thought my race and sex might cause a barrier to treatment, but she is an amazingly educated and open minded so it didn't even seem to be a factor. I have no complaints.
About Dr. Melissa Ramirez, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1750610184
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Integrated Hlth Systems
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez speaks Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.