Dr. Melissa Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Quinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Quinn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Quinn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hill Country OB/GYN Associates7900 FM 1826 Ste 203, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 361-6285
-
2
Hill Country OBGYN Associates9805 BRODIE LN, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (737) 400-6603Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Hill Country OBGYN Associates13830 Sawyer Ranch Rd Ste 101, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Directions (512) 894-9654
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinn?
I love dr. Quinn She has been with me thru 2 of my pregnancies. One of which resulted in a loss at 22 weeks. 2 months later we got pregnant and of course i stuck With her as my OB. No regrets. 37 weeks and i have No complaints!!
About Dr. Melissa Quinn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891051512
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri ? Kansas City
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.