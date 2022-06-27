Dr. Melissa Pynnonen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pynnonen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Pynnonen, MD
Dr. Melissa Pynnonen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-8051
Medical Procedures At Livonia Center for Specialty Care19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 100, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 432-7811
West Ann Arbor Health Center380 Parkland Plz, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 998-7380
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Dr. Pynonen was personable and thoroughly explained the procedure and aftercare. I highly recommemd.
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pynnonen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pynnonen has seen patients for Nasal Polyp, Nosebleed and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pynnonen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pynnonen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pynnonen.
