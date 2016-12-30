See All Pediatric Neurologists in Laguna Niguel, CA
Pediatric Neurology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melissa Przeklasa-Auth, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission.

Dr. Przeklasa-Auth works at Orange County Child Neurology in Laguna Niguel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange County Child Neurology
    30131 Town Center Dr Ste 237, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 495-6100

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Children's Hospital At Mission

    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Monarch Healthcare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Patient Ratings (8)
    Dec 30, 2016
    Dr. Auth is WONDERFUL!!!! I cannot say enough great things about her. She takes the time to listen to the parent and then talks to the child to see how she/he feels too. She is quick to respond when med adjustments need to be made. She can relate to the parents as she is one herself. I have referred her to many parents as she was an answer to my prayers. My son has ADHD and he himself as well as I have seen a huge difference with her help.
    Monique H. in Rancho Mission Viejo — Dec 30, 2016
    About Dr. Melissa Przeklasa-Auth, MD

    Pediatric Neurology
    18 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1669679130
    University Of California, Los Angeles, Mattel Children's Hospital
    Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    University Of California, San Diego, Revelle College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Przeklasa-Auth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Przeklasa-Auth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Przeklasa-Auth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Przeklasa-Auth works at Orange County Child Neurology in Laguna Niguel, CA. View the full address on Dr. Przeklasa-Auth’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Przeklasa-Auth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Przeklasa-Auth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Przeklasa-Auth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Przeklasa-Auth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.