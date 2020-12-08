Dr. Price has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Price, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Price works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Kisco Medical Group Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism60 Merritt Blvd, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-8370
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
Wonderful Dr
About Dr. Melissa Price, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1669678736
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for Osteopenia, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.