Dr. Melissa Poot, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Poot, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Poot, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Poot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery1330 Powell St Ste 507, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (484) 622-7300
-
2
Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-KOP210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 622-7940
-
3
Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-E Norriton609 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (484) 622-7940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poot?
About Dr. Melissa Poot, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134409048
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poot works at
Dr. Poot has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Poot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.