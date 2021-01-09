Dr. Melissa Piech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Piech, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Piech, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burlington, MA. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Piech works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-2088
-
2
Emerson Endocrinology Associates21 Main St, Maynard, MA 01754 Directions (978) 287-8520Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piech?
I'm a new patient and I'm so very happy. Due to Covid, I've met with Dr. Piech through an online visit and a couple of emails thru the portal. She is quite booked up months in advance for in-office appointments. Still, I'm very impressed. She listens, her personality helps you feel at ease. She gets back to you! She is bright and happy! Her office staff is incredible as well. LIke Dr. Piech, they are also helpful and knowledgeable, it has been a great experience all around. They have been so kind and patient with me. Nothing short of wonderful for me.
About Dr. Melissa Piech, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1326240730
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center - Burlington, MA
- The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piech has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piech accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piech works at
Dr. Piech has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Piech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.