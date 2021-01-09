See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Burlington, MA
Dr. Melissa Piech, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Piech, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burlington, MA. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Piech works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Maynard, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-2088
    Emerson Endocrinology Associates
    21 Main St, Maynard, MA 01754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 287-8520
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emerson Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2021
    I'm a new patient and I'm so very happy. Due to Covid, I've met with Dr. Piech through an online visit and a couple of emails thru the portal. She is quite booked up months in advance for in-office appointments. Still, I'm very impressed. She listens, her personality helps you feel at ease. She gets back to you! She is bright and happy! Her office staff is incredible as well. LIke Dr. Piech, they are also helpful and knowledgeable, it has been a great experience all around. They have been so kind and patient with me. Nothing short of wonderful for me.
    Johannah Powell — Jan 09, 2021
    About Dr. Melissa Piech, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326240730
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center - Burlington, MA
    Residency
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Endocrinology
