Overview

Dr. Melissa Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ringgold, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Phillips works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold in Ringgold, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

