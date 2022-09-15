Dr. Melissa Perlman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Perlman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Melissa Perlman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Perlman works at
Locations
-
1
Avriel Cohen Dpm PA2299 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 966-7886
-
2
Memorial Regional Hospital South3600 Washington St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 985-6328
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, excellent human being, she cares about her patients
About Dr. Melissa Perlman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1245271386
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Perlman has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Exam, Diabetic Foot Care and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
