Dr. Perchellet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Perchellet, MD
Dr. Melissa Perchellet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Psychiatry211 NE 54th St Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
When I first saw Dr. Perchellet, I thought it was going to be very hard to get to know her. However, after a couple of visits, we seem to click as far as patient and doctor. She is very organized and very good with questions asked as far as questions regarding your condition. I don’t feel nervous or scared to ever ask her any questions but I would suggest being honest with her so she can give you the best treatment she has.
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- University of Kansas Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
