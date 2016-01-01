Dr. Pawelczak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melissa Pawelczak, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Pawelczak, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Locations
- 1 376 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 539-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Pawelczak, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1356584502
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Pediatric Endocrinology
