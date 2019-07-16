Dr. Melissa Ortega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Ortega, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Ortega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Ortega works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UHealth at Boca Raton3848 Fau Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 455-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortega?
Excellent doctor. She will listen to everything you say. You can tell she truly cares about her patients. She will take all the time that is needed to listen to you and to explain everything to you. She is excellent!
About Dr. Melissa Ortega, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1962563841
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortega works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.