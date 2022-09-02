Dr. Melissa Oppenheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Oppenheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Oppenheim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Oppenheim works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Women's Health40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 101, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 496-3900
-
2
Manhasset Office1615 Northern Blvd Ste 106, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 482-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melissa Oppenheim is a brilliant gynecologist. She is an outstanding professional while remaining compassionate and truly cares for her patients. I have seen her countless times for my well visits and she delivered my son via C section, her demeanor and bed side manner is amazing. And to this day she makes every visit personable and pleasant. Hands down the best OBGYN in Long Island!
About Dr. Melissa Oppenheim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1871501775
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
